Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Realtors Midyear Forecast: Home sales, prices to rise despite inventory, affordability challenges (access required)

Realtors Midyear Forecast: Home sales, prices to rise despite inventory, affordability challenges (access required)

By: Staff Report July 26, 2018

A stronger economy, wage growth and an improving job market are expected to march home sales and prices higher in 2018, but low supply and weakening affordability will tamper the rate of increases, according to speakers at a residential real estate forum during the 2018 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo. Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: