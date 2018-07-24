Quantcast
By: Staff Report July 24, 2018

  Modern wellness center The Invigory and arch support provider The Good Feet Store have signed leases at the 90-acre Waverly community in south Charlotte. The Invigory (1,684 square feet) is a modern health and wellness center that combines best-in-class service with cutting-edge technology. Treatments available will include the increasingly popular cryotherapy, salt therapy, compression therapy and ...

