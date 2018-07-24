LS3P recognizes outstanding team members

LS3P congratulates ten Charlotte team members who were recently recognized for exemplary efforts. Senior Architect Rayo Daroowalla, AIA, CCS, CCCA, LEED AP, was recognized as an Associate Principal. Daroowalla, who joined the firm in 2003, has significant experience in designs for aviation and transportation, commercial, mixed use, and higher education projects at all stages of design and construction.

Project Architect Andy Alicandri, AIA, LEED AP BD+C; Senior Designer Patterson Campbell; Project Architect Daniel Sykes, AIA, LEED AP BD+C; and Interior Designer Debra Wysocki, NCIDQ were all recognized as Senior Associates. Alicandri, who joined the firm in 2017, works primarily in the K-12 education practice area; Campbell, who joined the firm in 2017, has a diverse portfolio of higher education and commercial projects; Sykes, who joined the firm in 2016, works extensively in the commercial and federal market sectors; and Wysocki, who joined LS3P in 2014, specializes in corporate commercial Interior Architecture, and is also experienced in designs for education, hospitality, and recreation centers.

Tyler Cole, Assoc. AIA; Elsa Dougherty, LEED AP BD+C; Interior Designer Kyle Emme, NCIDQ, LEED Green Associate, CDT; Federal Proposal Coordinator Dennis Icenhour; and Architect Devki Gharpure Wright, AIA, LEED AP BD+C were all recognized as Associates. Cole joined the firm in 2016 and has design experience in the commercial and healthcare market sectors; Dougherty joined the firm in 2015 and specializes in workplace design, corporate commercial environments, and healthcare projects; Emme joined the firm in 2016 and designs interiors for diverse project types; Icenhour joined the firm in 2011 and supports marketing efforts in the federal market; and Wright joined the firm in 2015, works extensively in designs for K-12 education, and serves as Chair of the firm’s Green Team.

