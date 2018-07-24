Quantcast
Home buyers forego garages for school districts  (access required)

By: Staff Report July 24, 2018

Today's seller's market is forcing buyers to make compromises, but new survey data from realtor.com , The Home of Home Search , shows buyers remain steadfast in their desire for their preferred school districts. In fact, they are willing to give up two of their most desired home features -- a garage and updated kitchen ...

