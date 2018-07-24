Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / HFF announces $70.5M sale of 2-building Class A industrial portfolio in Charlotte (access required)

By: Staff Report July 24, 2018

HFF has announced the $70.5 million sale of a two-building, fully leased, Class A industrial portfolio totaling 764,400 square feet in Charlotte, North Carolina. The HFF team represented the seller, The Keith Corporation. Developed by the seller, the portfolio comprises a 599,018-square-foot building at 3725 Westinghouse Boulevard in Charlotte and a 165,382-square-foot building at 2901 Lakemont Boulevard ...

