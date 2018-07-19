Weichert, Realtors – Rebhan & Associates welcomes new team members

Weichert, Realtors – Rebhan & Associates in Charlotte is proud to announce that REALTORS Rhonda Taylor, Pamela Raynor, Ellen Steele, Patrick Toomey, Trigg Cheery and Ed Dinkins have joined their team. The new Weichert affiliated agents will be assisting home buyers and sellers in the greater Charlotte area with all of their real estate needs.

“We are thrilled to have these six amazing real estate professionals join our talented team of agents,” said Kathleen Rebhan, owner/broker of Weichert, Realtors – Rebhan & Associates. “Each of them is extremely passionate about real estate and are willing to go above and beyond to fulfill their clients’ needs. We warmly welcome them to our team.”

The group joins a team of knowledgeable and dedicated agents at Weichert, Realtors – Rebhan & Associates, which brings many years of combined real estate experience to its clients. They are also excited to take advantage of agent training programs and resources provided by Weichert to help offer the best service in the industry.

Weichert, Realtors – Rebhan & Associates offers a complete menu of real estate services including a fully-staffed Relocation, Property Management, REO and Short Sale division, as well as their Senior Preferred Services Division.

The company is also a Certified Diversity Supplier for Real Estate Services for the Charlotte metro area. All their agents are Relocation-Certified REALTORS in North and South Carolina and have other specialties available to clients.

Weichert, Realtors – Rebhan & Associates is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. The office serves the greater Charlotte area.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

