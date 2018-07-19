Quantcast
KASS: When the board avoids the CC&Rs (access required)

By: Benny Kass July 19, 2018

Q:   What to do when the Board does not do what is required by the CC&Rs? Nancy. A:     Great question. You have five alternatives: (1) sue the board for breach of fiduciary duty; (2) organize the unit owners, and mount a campaign to “throw the rascals out; your legal documents have language explaining the process and ...

