David Weekley Homes launches new product in Matthews (access required)

By: Staff Report July 17, 2018

  David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately-held home builder, is now offering townhome floor plans in the Charlotte community of Eden Hall – Garden Collection, priced from the $370s. These one-story, attached townhomes with rear-loading garages are located in Matthews and range from 1,700 to 1,900 square feet. A total of seven move-in ready, or ready ...

