Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / 2100 NoDa redevelopment brings dining, fitness and dental tenants (access required)

2100 NoDa redevelopment brings dining, fitness and dental tenants (access required)

By: Staff Report July 17, 2018

  Ebb & Flow Movement Studio, Pho @ NoDa and Stellar Dental have signed leases with LPA Urban at 2100 NoDa.   A former warehouse property adjacent to Cordelia Park in Villa Heights, 2100 NoDa was acquired last year by LPA Urban, a division of Lat Purser & Associates that focuses on development, brokerage and leasing in infill ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: