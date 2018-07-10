Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Should you deplete reserves? (access required)

KASS: Should you deplete reserves? (access required)

By: Benny Kass July 10, 2018

Q:   Our condominium is 1960's vintage and needs a lot of work. Our board has done a great job getting several estimates and bids of the work to be done, and it is anticipated we may have to spend upwards of $2 million dollars in the next two years.   We have that money in reserves and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: