Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Know your tenants rights (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Know your tenants rights (access required)

By: Craig Morgan July 10, 2018

  Understanding tenants’ rights is valuable for all parties. Landlords benefit by avoiding potential pitfalls and liability issues. For tenants, being knowledgeable   means avoiding harmful situations and having greater leverage. The Implied Warranty of Habitability is a doctrine contained implicitly in all residential leases. It cannot be contractually avoided. Even if the lease agreement does not mention ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: