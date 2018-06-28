Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Escalation clauses and home inspections (access required)

KASS: Escalation clauses and home inspections (access required)

By: Benny Kass June 28, 2018

Q:     We are a small (35) town home association about 17 years old. Over the past 3 to 4 years some of our owners have experienced the waste service line from their home to the sewer in the street break and collapse. It is the same every time in that the sewer line breaks at ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: