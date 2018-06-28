Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: What is sandwich leasing? (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: What is sandwich leasing? (access required)

By: J.C. Underwood June 28, 2018

The term “Sandwich Leasing” means just that – two slices of bread (leases) with you in the middle. Really, it is quite simple. The two leases are created essentially for one purpose; to generate a net monthly cash flow to you for your efforts. Here is how it works. Your profit (cash flow) is the spread ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: