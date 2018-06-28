Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / 20/30 Fast Track opens at The Shops at Piper Glen (access required)

20/30 Fast Track opens at The Shops at Piper Glen (access required)

Weight loss and wellness concept opens first Charlotte location in south Charlotte

By: Staff Report June 28, 2018

  Lat Purser & Associates is pleased to announce that 20/30 Fast Track has opened its first Charlotte location at The Shops at Piper Glen. Owned and operated by Cody Johnson, 20/30 Fast Track has leased 1,580 square feet at the south Charlotte shopping center. A weight loss, wellness and nutrition concept, 20/30 Fast Track is named ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: