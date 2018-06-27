Quantcast
Contracts awarded to improve 65 miles of roads (access required)

By: Staff Report June 27, 2018

A pair of contracts awarded by the Department of Transportation will bring improvements to 65 miles of state roads in Mecklenburg and Union counties.  A $6 million contract includes milling, resurfacing, and shoulder reconstruction of 22 miles in Mecklenburg County, including sections of N.C. 51 and 11 segments of secondary roads. The other contract, worth $9.7 million, ...

