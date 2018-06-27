Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction employers add 17,000 jobs (access required)

Construction employers add 17,000 jobs (access required)

Unemployment Rate for Construction Increases Slightly Compared to Year Earlier as Higher Pay Levels Appears to be Attracting People with Recent Construction Experience Back into the Workforce

By: Staff Report June 27, 2018

Construction employment increased by 17,000 jobs in April and by 257,000 jobs over the past year while firms boosted pay to help recruit new workers, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials noted that the increases in pay appear to be attracting more former construction ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: