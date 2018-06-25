Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Wagner Murray identifies next generation of leadership; Rebrands to reflect firm’s evolution (access required)

Wagner Murray identifies next generation of leadership; Rebrands to reflect firm’s evolution (access required)

Williams and Conrad become senior associates

By: Staff Report June 25, 2018

  Dave Wagner and Mike Murray, founding partners of Wagner Murray Architects, have identified the next generation of leadership for their nearly 30-year-old firm.  Sarah Williams and Jessica Conrad, senior designers with the firm, have been promoted to Senior Associate.  Together, these two 30-something women have driven the firm’s recent rebranding, the first since Wagner Murray ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: