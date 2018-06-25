HFF Carolinas expands its investment advisory team with addition of Caylor Mark

HFF announced today that it has expanded its multi-housing investment advisory team with the addition of director Caylor Mark. Mr. Mark will work alongside Justin Good, Jeff Glenn and Allan Lynch to focus on multi-housing investment advisory transactions across the Southeast.

Mr. Mark joined HFF’s Atlanta office in June 2014 and recently relocated to the Carolinas office. He has more than nine years of experience in commercial real estate and began his career as an analyst at Cassidy Turley in New York. Mr. Mark holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia. He is an active member of both Urban Land Institute and the National Multifamily Housing Council.

“We are excited to have Caylor as part of the Carolinas investment advisory team,” said Ryan Clutter, senior managing director and co-head of HFF’s Carolinas office. “He has a superb track record since joining HFF four years ago, being involved in more than $1.9 billion of closed deals in the Southeast.”

Holliday GP Corp. (“HFF”) is a North Carolina licensed real estate broker.

