Home / News / Construction / Construction spending drops to $1.285T (access required)

Construction spending drops to $1.285T (access required)

By: Staff Report June 25, 2018

Construction spending hit a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.285 trillion in March, down from the month before, but still up compared to a year ago, according to an analysis of new Census data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials noted that the monthly decline in construction activity came largely from drops ...

