Lat Purser adds to acquisitions and property maintenance teams

Lat Purser & Associates has hired two new real estate professionals at its property maintenance and acquisition teams.

John Leader joins LPA’s property maintenance division as business development director. Leader has more than 30 years of construction experience and was most recently with Sonic Automotive, where he served as a regional project manager in facilities development.

In his new role, Leader will work to improve processes and performance and help grow all aspects of the property maintenance business. Lat Purser provides maintenance services for retail, multifamily, office and industrial properties and currently manages nearly two million square feet in the Charlotte area.

Scott Phillips has joined Lat Purser as senior vice president of acquisitions. Phillips was most recently with Bank of America for 27 years, where he served as senior vice president of commercial real estate banking for the East region, including relationship management, credit and treasury management. Phillips will be responsible for sourcing and acquiring office and retail properties for the company in North Carolina and Florida.

“John and Scott bring decades of experience and insight that will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategy,” said Lat W. Purser III, CEO of Lat Purser & Associates. “We’re delighted to welcome them to our team.”

With offices in Charlotte, Raleigh and Jacksonville, Fla., Lat Purser & Associates has established itself as a leader in development, acquisitions, brokerage, leasing, property management and construction management. With extensive experience and knowledge of the industry, LPA is focused on creating value for clients while providing the finest commercial real estate services throughout the Southeast. For more information, visit latpurser.com.

