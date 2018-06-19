Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Steele Creek Commerce Park adds tenant and kicks off Phase 2 (access required)

Steele Creek Commerce Park adds tenant and kicks off Phase 2 (access required)

Best Buy signs 40,000 square foot lease

By: Staff Report June 19, 2018

    EastGroup Properties, an industrial focused real estate investment trust, secured another tenant in the Steele Creek Commerce Park. The new location for Best Buy will function as a home delivery hub serving customers in the greater Charlotte area, parts of Western North Carolina and parts of South Carolina. “We are excited to expand our home delivery ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: