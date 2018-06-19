Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Tax basis not based on appraisal (access required)

KASS: Tax basis not based on appraisal (access required)

By: Benny Kass June 19, 2018

Q:     I bought a co-op 10 years ago. This was an free standing house. We did a "tear down" and completely rebuilt . All the construction was on a cash basis. Question: Does the IRS allow you to estimate home improvements on something other than actual costs? For example, can I use my state’s home ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: