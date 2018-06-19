Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Homes with ‘Farmhouse Sinks,’ ‘Wainscoting,’ or ‘Exposed Beams’ sell for nearly 30% more (access required)

Homes with ‘Farmhouse Sinks,’ ‘Wainscoting,’ or ‘Exposed Beams’ sell for nearly 30% more (access required)

By: Staff Report June 19, 2018

  Homebuyers – especially first-time buyers shopping for entry-level homes – can expect to pay a significant premium for houses with listings that tout popular farmhouse or craftsman-inspired features, according to a new report from RealEstate.com, a Zillow Group brand tailored to helping first-time buyers find and budget for their first home. RealEstate.com analyzed listing descriptions from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: