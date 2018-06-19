Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: Altria and General Electric (access required)

BERKO: Altria and General Electric (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko June 19, 2018

Dear Mr. Berko: My stockbroker is recommending that I buy 400 shares of Altria ($23,200), the big tobacco company, because it pays nearly 5 percent. I told him that I'm not sure I would be comfortable owning stock in a company that sells cigarettes, which kill Americans. My ex-brother-in law smoked Marlboro cigarettes for 25 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: