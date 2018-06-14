Quantcast
Solar jobs map shows employment trends in states, local areas nationwide (access required)

Solar jobs decline nationwide in 2017, but increase in 29 states and in metropolitan areas across the nation

By: Staff Report June 14, 2018

The Solar Foundation has released an updated map on the number of solar jobs in every state, metropolitan area, county, and congressional district, revealing the geographic distribution of America’s 250,271 solar jobs. The interactive map can be viewed at SolarStates.org. The updated map provides complete data on solar jobs in all 50 states, along with details ...

