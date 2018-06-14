Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Is it ok to invest in lower income neighborhoods (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Is it ok to invest in lower income neighborhoods (access required)

By: Staff Report June 14, 2018

by Nasar. El-arabi Low income neighborhoods have for years remained the preserve of a few as many high-nosed investors have deemed it a waste of money, considering no one wants to live in a not-so-nice neighborhood. So, to answer your question, yes it is very OK to invest in lower income neighborhoods. The trick lies in watching ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: