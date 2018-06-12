Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / HFF announces $480.65M sale of 11 multi-housing communities (access required)

HFF announces $480.65M sale of 11 multi-housing communities (access required)

By: Staff Report June 12, 2018

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) has announced the $480.65 million sale of 11 multi-housing communities totaling 3,039 units located in core markets in Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Texas, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina. The HFF team marketed the offering on behalf of KBS Legacy Partners Apartment REIT, Inc., a public, non-traded real estate investment trust (REIT) ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: