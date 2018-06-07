ABC Carolinas Chapter Announces Angela Latino as President and CEO

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of the Carolinas announced today that Angela Latino has assumed the role of President and CEO, based in Charlotte. ABC Carolinas represents the merit construction contractors and related firms in North Carolina and South Carolina. and is a chapter of the national ABC organization which represents more than 21,000 members.

Latino comes to the ABC Carolinas Chapter after leading ABC’s New Orleans/Bayou Chapter for the past 10 years. As CEO of the ABC New Orleans/Bayou Chapter, Latino oversaw the planning, development, and implementation of operations for a stand-alone construction training campus that is used to recruit, retain, and educate the skilled workforce in the area. A graduate of Tulane University, Latino also has a strong background in fundraising and community/industry service.

“We are excited to have Angela on board in this key leadership role,” said 2018 ABC Carolinas Chapter Chairwoman, Casie Sears of Sears Contract, a specialty contractor based in Raleigh. “We are confident in Angela’s ability to take our chapter to a new level on a number of fronts. Out all the challenges we face as an industry, the skilled labor shortage is the one that most directly impacts our membership on a day-to-day basis. We look forward to Angela leveraging her expertise to strengthen the Carolinas Chapter’s position as a leading problem-solver in this critical area.”

ABC Carolinas Chapter, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018, represents more than 500 member firms in North Carolina and South Carolina — general contractors, specialty contractors, suppliers and service providers. ABC is committed to being a positive voice for the construction industry in both schools and the community — providing students with exposure to construction career opportunities, leading community service initiatives, and working with state and national elected officials on critical issues for the construction industry.

For more information and news, visit www.abccarolinas.org.

