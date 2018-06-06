Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: Stay on the Iron Mountain (access required)

BERKO: Stay on the Iron Mountain (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko June 6, 2018

Dear Mr. Berko: In early January 2016, I had a $16,000 certificate of deposit that came due and couldn't stomach the low yields. An accountant friend told me about Iron Mountain, which he hired to store the records for his practice. It yielded 8 percent, and I bought 400 shares at $25 on his recommendation. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: