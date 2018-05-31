Quantcast
KASS: The two types of foreclosure (access required)

By: Benny Kass May 31, 2018

Q:   What is the difference between a judicial foreclosure and a non-judicial foreclosure? Several years ago, I lent what I then called a friend some money to buy a house, and we put a mortgage on the property. He doesn’t want to pay so I am exploring all options. Thanks. Joanne. A:       The simplistic answer is ...

