Kannapolis adopts comprehensive plan (access required)

Kannapolis adopts comprehensive plan (access required)

By: Staff Report May 31, 2018

    The Kannapolis City Council has adopted the city’s first ever comprehensive plan – Move Kannapolis Forward: the 2030 Comprehensive Plan. Over the last 16 months, hundreds of Kannapolis residents and stakeholders expressed their ideas and aspirations to help shape the future of our city. Ideas were shared by residents at meetings, at events and festivals, shopping ...

