INVESTORS' CORNER: Are you where you want to be?

By: John Wood May 30, 2018

  This might sound harsh, but you need to hear it... The #1 roadblock is YOU. So, don't blame anyone else. Just get out of the way of yourself. Drop the preconceived notions. Drop the excuses. Drop the B.S. Focus internally. Fix that and then you'll be able to move ahead. Everyone's got baggage. Everyone's got a sob story. Everyone's been ...

