By: Staff Report May 29, 2018

Construction employment increased by 228,000 jobs over the past year despite a weather-related dip, and the industry's unemployment rate fell to 7.4 percent, the lowest yet for March, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials called for revitalizing and adequately funding career and technical education ...

