By: Staff Report May 23, 2018

Fannie Mae has announced that it received its fourth consecutive ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). An ENERGY STAR partner since 2011, Fannie Mae received the award for its continued commitment and outstanding effort to increase the adoption of energy-efficient policies and improve the ...

