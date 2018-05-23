Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction employment increases in 257 metro areas (access required)

Construction employment increases in 257 metro areas (access required)

By: Staff Report May 23, 2018

Construction employment increased in 257 out of 358 metro areas between February 2017 and February 2018, declined in 50 and stagnated in 51, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said that the employment gains are occurring as construction firms in many parts ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: