$42.1M sale of 320-unit apartment community in Durham (access required)

By: Staff Report May 23, 2018

HFF has announced the $42.1 million sale of Altera North Pointe, a 320-unit, garden-style apartment community in Durham. HFF advised the seller, Wood Partners, and procured the buyer, a partnership between Richmond-based McCann Realty Partners and LEM Capital. Altera North Pointe is situated on 38.5 acres at 2335 Broad Street adjacent to North Pointe Shopping Center and ...

