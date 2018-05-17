Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Median-Priced homes not affordable for average wage earners in 68% of markets  (access required)

Median-Priced homes not affordable for average wage earners in 68% of markets  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 17, 2018

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's premier property database, has released its Q1 2018 U.S. Home Affordability Report, which shows that median home prices in Q1 2018 were not affordable for average wage earners in 304 of 446 U.S. counties analyzed in the report (68 percent). The report determined affordability for average wage earners by ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: