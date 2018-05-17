Quantcast
Housing wealth for older homeowners reaches $6.6T in Q4 2017 (access required)

By: Staff Report May 17, 2018

Housing wealth for homeowners 62 and older grew to $6.6 trillion in Q4 2017, an increase of $149 billion in senior home equity over Q3, reports the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association today in its quarterly release of the NRMLA/RiskSpan Reverse Mortgage Market Index. The RMMI rose to 238.11 in Q4, another all-time high since the index was first published ...

