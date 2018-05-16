Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Hyphen Solutions and CG Visions announce software collaboration  (access required)

Hyphen Solutions and CG Visions announce software collaboration  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 16, 2018

Hyphen Solutions, the leading cloud-based construction management software company, with over 12,000 companies subscribing to its comprehensive Builder and Supply Chain platforms, has announced a partnership with CG Visions, a Simpson Strong-Tie® company. This partnership will facilitate integrated information exchange between Hyphen's BuildPro, SupplyPro, and BRIX solutions directly with CG Visions' cloud-based estimation and management Pipeline ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: