Homebuyers pull out all the stops for hot Spring Market

By: Staff Report May 16, 2018

The 2018 spring buying season is expected to be one of the most competitive seasons in years, driven by spill-over buyers from last year and record-breaking inventory lows. Despite their willingness to resort to brash tactics to get a leg up, buyers remain optimistic about closing on their dream home, according to new survey data ...

