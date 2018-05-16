Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Brokovich encourages CREW members to be their own super heroes (access required)

Brokovich encourages CREW members to be their own super heroes (access required)

By: Scott Baughman May 16, 2018

  When Erin Brokovich took the stage at this week’s Commercial Real Estate Women featured speaker luncheon, she first took a few minutes to tell the audience who she was. It turns out this is a common occurrence for the journalist and environmental activist. “It is very strange when someone makes a movie about your work, and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: