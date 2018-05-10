Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Share of millennials living with mom on the rise (access required)

Share of millennials living with mom on the rise (access required)

By: Staff Report May 10, 2018

More millennials age 24-36 live with their moms than at any time in the past decade, according to the latest Zillow analysis. Nearly a quarter of U.S. millennials are living at home with their mom, which translates to about 12 million young adults nationwide. Despite a strong economic recovery, the share of millennials living with their ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: