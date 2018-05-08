Quantcast
Wagner Murray wins two categories at IIDA Carolinas Designworks

By: Staff Report May 8, 2018

Charlotte-based architectural and interiors firm, Wagner Murray, took home top honors in two out of 11 categories at the 2018 IIDA Carolinas DesignWorks Awards held April 20 in Durham at 21C Museum Hotel.  Their work for the Buccaneers Team Store (Retail Category) and 101 North Tryon (formerly Independence Center) Lobby’s light/art ceiling (Design Detail) was ...

