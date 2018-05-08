Quantcast
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Tenants, toilets and trash (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Tenants, toilets and trash (access required)

By: Lou Gimbutis, Metrolina REIA May 8, 2018

When speaking to the uninitiated about the innumerable benefits of investing in real estate, a common response I get is: “well, I don’t want to be running out to unclog a tenant’s toilet at 3am.” I wonder if they think that I want to? That some masochistic part of me thrives on the phone waking me ...

