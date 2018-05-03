Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Millennials lead all homebuyers, even as some can’t escape their parents (access required)

Millennials lead all homebuyers, even as some can’t escape their parents (access required)

By: Staff Report May 3, 2018

Home purchases by millennials ticked up over the past year, but inventory constraints and higher housing costs kept their overall activity subdued and prevented some from leaving the more affordable confines of their Gen X and baby boomer parents' homes. This is according to the National Association of Realtors  2018 Home Buyer and Seller Generational Trends study, which ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: