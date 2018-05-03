Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Home inspector missed some stuff (access required)

KASS: Home inspector missed some stuff (access required)

By: Benny Kass May 3, 2018

Q:   I read your article weekly, but now I have a dilemma for you. We recently bought a house for our kids to grow up in. It was built in 1965. Previously the inspector found some relatively minor issues that the sellers agreed to fix. After we closed on the house, we painted. After pulling away ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: