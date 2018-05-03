Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Buying a home will be more expensive this Spring  (access required)

Buying a home will be more expensive this Spring  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 3, 2018

    Rising home prices and steadily increasing interest rates have pushed the average monthly mortgage payment up nearly 13 percent nationally over the past year, further challenging home buyers this spring, according to a new analysis released today by realtor.com, a leading online real estate destination. U.S. home listing prices on realtor.com have increased 10 percent year over year; ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: