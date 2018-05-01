Quantcast
LendingTree launches Mortgage Savings Tracker (access required)

May 1, 2018

LendingTree has today announced the release of its Mortgage Savings Tracker and Mortgage Rate Competition Index. The LendingTree Mortgage Rate Competition Index is a new measure of the dispersion in mortgage pricing and will be released weekly. Built on top of the Mortgage Rate Competition Index, the Mortgage Savings Tracker will bring a new transparency ...

