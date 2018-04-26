Howell joins Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA

Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA has hired Gantt Howell as brokerage associate.

Howell, a Charlotte native who graduated from Myers Park High School in 1989, earned his B.A. in Economics from Elon College (now Elon University) in 1995. He entered the real estate business full time after a successful 22-year career in the automotive industry representing two very sophisticated brands, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz.

During that time, Howell developed a passion for real estate that started with personally owning and investing in income-producing properties, which led to land development.

Throughout his professional career, Howell regularly interacted with executives, professionals, and corporate managers who require meticulous and efficient attention to their needs. He takes pride in building and cultivating the client relationship, which will serve him well in commercial real estate.

Howell’s real estate experience includes development, site selection, design and approval of multiple development projects in the Charlotte metro area. His role at CBC MECA allows him to share with his clients the experience he has gained first hand as an investor and developer.

Howell is a member of Charlotte Region Commercial Board of Realtors and is licensed in North Carolina.

He and his wife Liz, of more than 20 years, live in Charlotte with their three very busy kids and two lazy dogs. He loves running, fishing, the Carolina Panthers and spending time with his family.

