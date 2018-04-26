Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Concord Mills to commence final phase of multi-year renovation project (access required)

Concord Mills to commence final phase of multi-year renovation project (access required)

By: Staff Report April 26, 2018

Charlotte’s destination for a wide selection of sought-after retail, family dining and entertainment, has announced that the center is kicking off the latest round of renovations to its multi-phase enhancement project. Home to more than 200 stores, Concord Mills launches the exterior transformation this month – the final step in the multi-phase upgrade that will ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: